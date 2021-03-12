Whitehaven coal mine: Planet or jobs debate reignited
Plans for a coal mine in Cumbria have turned into a global political row.
The plan for the first deep mine in the UK for decades in Whitehaven was approved by Cumbria County Council in October 2020.
However, after an outcry from environmental campaigners including Greenpeace and Greta Thunberg, the council suspended its decision.
Now the government, which had previously decided not to intervene in the project has done just that and said a public inquiry must be held.
To complicate matters further, the company behind the mine, West Cumbria Mining (WCM), announced it was taking legal action against the council claiming it's U-turn could not be "justified".
Conservative MP for Workington Mark Jenkinson said he believes a lot of people oppose the idea because they do not understand the mine would produce coal for steel-making, not for power stations.
We asked local people their views in the reignited debate.
'Harness coastal energy'
Bartender Ollie Eardley, 25, from Bowness on Windermere, is not in favour of the mine and believes new mining would be a "step back."
He believes that in terms of creating jobs, a greener project would be better.
"This a coastal area, why can we not invest in a greener project like harnessing coastal energy to reduce CO2 emissions?
"We have signed up to the Paris agreement and have environmental responsibilities.
"Why can we not ship coal from abroad and stock pile sufficient supplies. This would make environmental sense."
'Desperate for jobs'
Kallum White, 20, from Workington, has been made redundant twice, once from his job as a painter and decorator and more recently in October he was finished from his job working in a warehouse because of the coronavirus pandemic.
He gets about £380 a month has so unsuccessfully applied for more that 120 jobs.
He is in favour of the mine because he believes the economic benefits outweigh environmental concerns.
He said: "We desperately need jobs in this area. There is a lot of poverty and deprivation and the suicide rate is high.
"We are already a very green area - the Lake District is five miles away.
"In terms of the environmental, from what I can gather everything will be done with the coal mine to limit damage to the environment."
'Cannot go ahead'
Former teacher Jill Perry, 53, is a member of the Allerdale and Copeland Green Party.
She said: "I'm glad this decision about the coal mine is out of the hands of politicians.
"This plan just cannot go ahead. It would drive a coach and horses through our climate obligations and of fulfilling the government's target of being net zero carbon by 2050.
"In terms of jobs, we need investment in low carbon industries."
'Greener on a global scale'
David, is in favour of the coal mine and believes it would create safe jobs.
He said: "We still have industries in this country that require coal. It makes more sense to mine it here.
"What are the other options? Ship it from half way around the world in diesel-powered ships from mines that could be using child or slave labour, with little or no health and safety?
"It would provide jobs here, safe jobs for adults and would be greener on a global scale."
'Noise and pollution'
Nick Hazelwood, 48, is a museum assistant who lives in Carlisle but is originally from Whitehaven.
He said: "I have concerns about the whole project. They are about the infrastructure of getting the coal out of the area by either road or rail.
"There are costs involved in getting all that sorted, where's the money actually going to come from for that?
"I'm worried about the effects on the area from a noise and pollution point of view and long-term damage and liability to the physical environment.
"Looking at the health of the steel industry in this country, will this project actually be economically viable by the time it gets going?".