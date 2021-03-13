Dozens of toads saved from Cumbria road death threat
Drivers in Cumbria have been urged to slow down as the annual frog, toad and newt migration gets under way.
The move from winter hibernation spots to breeding ponds features routes which may have been used for generations but often involve crossing busy roads.
On wet and mild nights, hundreds of them can die as they move en masse.
During "toad patrols" on Tuesday and Wednesday nights a total of 80 were rescued from one popular crossing point on the A591 just south of Keswick.
'Take care'
Staff from West Cumbria Rivers Trust patrol the roads on nights when the conditions are right and carry the amphibians in buckets to the ponds they are heading for.
Jodie Mills, from West Cumbria Rivers Trust, said: "It's tragic how many are being lost, and it happens year after year.
"Although there's much less traffic due to lockdown please slow down if it is a wet night as many more animals have yet to migrate.
"Over the next few weeks you may see our socially distanced staff out after dark with high viz jackets and torches, so please do take care."
