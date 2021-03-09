Adoption baby death: Barrow boy's death to be reviewed
The death of a baby in the care of a couple who wanted to adopt him is to be reviewed by a safeguarding expert.
The one-year-old boy had been living in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, but fell ill on 6 January and died in hospital the following day.
A 37-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder and later bailed.
Cumbria County Council said the independent expert should conclude the report by the autumn.
It added that publication would be subject to the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.
The couple were arrested on suspicion of murder, causing or allowing the death of a child and two counts of assault.
Cumbria Police said the criminal investigation was ongoing.
Gill Rigg, chair of the Cumbria Safeguarding Children Partnership, said: "The purpose of safeguarding practice reviews is to identify improvements to be made to safeguard and promote the welfare of children.
"Reviews should seek to prevent or reduce the risk of recurrence of similar incidents."