Sinkhole 'swallowed' Cumbrian farmer on quad bike
- Published
A farmer has been pulled to safety from a 60ft (18m) sinkhole which "swallowed" him and the quad bike he was riding.
The ground opened up as the man rode across a field at Bowesfield Farm in Stank, south Cumbria, rescuers said.
Ian Westall of Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said: "The ground just fell away with the weight of the bike on that particular spot and he was swallowed up into the sinkhole."
The farmer was flown to hospital and is being treated for chest injuries.
The rescue mission began at at about 12:00 GMT on Thursday.
Mr Westall said: "We peered down and could see the farmer sat up, and we could just make out the outline of his bike under a mound of earth. I'm sure he was in deep shock."
The opening was about 8ft (2m) wide at the top but widened below "like a wine carafe", which posed additional risk to rescuers, Mr Westall said.
"You've got a lip at the top which went down into a narrow throat, and then there was a large bulbous bottom which opened up 10m (33ft) in one direction and 4m (13ft) in the other.
"Obviously, with unstable ground and people on the surface unsighted, there was an inherent risk.
"We had to make sure the rescuers weren't going to be involved in any further movement or collapse of the ground, so we widened the cordon area and had only those directly involved in the rescue at the scene."
There are a number of early 19th Century disused iron ore mines in the area, making sinkholes an ever-present danger.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.