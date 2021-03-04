Two charged over man found living in Carlisle shed
Two men have been charged with modern slavery offences after a man was found living in a cramped shed.
The alleged victim was found during a raid at a premises in Cumbria in 2018.
Peter Swailes, 80, of Hadrian's Park, Brampton Old Road, Carlisle and Peter Swailes, 55, of Cryndlbeck Stables, Low Harker, also Carlisle, are accused of conspiring to commit human trafficking.
They appeared before magistrates and were bailed to return to Carlisle Crown Court on 6 April.
The raid followed a three-year operation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, Cumbria Police and the National Crime Agency.
Investigators found a 58-year-old man inside the six-foot shed at a residential site north of Carlisle.
The outbuilding had no heating and contained a single chair, soiled bedding and a metered television.