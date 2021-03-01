BBC News

Carlisle van crash: Man killed and woman seriously injured

Published
image captionThe fatal crash happened in West Tower Street shortly before 13:00

A man has been killed and a woman seriously injured in a crash involving a van in Carlisle.

The man and woman were walking in West Tower Street in the town centre just before 13:00 GMT when the crash happened.

Cumbria Police said the woman had been flown to Preston Hospital with serious injuries and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed while investigations continue.

image captionPolice said a family liaison officer had been appointed to the man's family

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.