'Monster' Paul Devaney jailed for raping two women
A heavy-drinking "monster" who raped two women has been jailed for 18 and a half years.
Paul Devaney, from Carlisle, admitted three counts of rape, including one committed when his victim was under 16.
Carlisle Crown Court heard he left one woman sobbing after continuing the sex attack despite her desperate attempts to push him away.
The 55-year-old, of no fixed address, told her "sorry", and added flippantly: "Drink in, wits out," the court heard.
Judge Nicholas Barker told him his conduct "demonstrates in my view that you are a person devoid of any moral compass".
Life-long impact
In victim impact statements read in court, the women spoke of the massive psychological impact of being raped.
The court heard both had been prescribed anti-depressants.
One said she was left feeling "humiliated and like a piece of meat", had trouble sleeping and woke in "terror".
Devaney raped one of the women twice, with one offence committed while she was under age.
Describing Devaney as a "monster", she said she had regular nightmares and, at one stage, had been "so low" she attempted to take her own life.
"I do not think any sentence the court passes will be as long as the sentence his actions have given me, or impact his life as much as he impacted mine," she said.
Devaney must remain on the sex offenders register for life and abide by the strict terms of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.
