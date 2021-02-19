Lake District stand-off: Man threatened to 'slit police officers' throats'
A drunken man who threatened to slit the throats of police officers as he "foamed at the mouth" during a stand-off has been jailed.
Remus Cutea, 36, claimed he had a sword and guns inside his Lake District home, which he also said was "booby-trapped".
The stand-off at Claife Avenue, Windermere, on 30 November lasted 11 hours, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Cutea admitted four offences, including affray and possessing a prohibited weapon, and was jailed for 16 months.
The court heard he had initially called 101 and told Cumbria Constabulary he wanted help from a doctor to stop him killing someone.
At first officers tried to engage with Cutea, who had served in the Romanian armed forces, through an upstairs window at his home.
However, when Cutea made threats to harm police, armed officers were deployed and a cordon was set up.
He produced knives and made threats to slit the throats of officers while waving a meat cleaver, the court heard.
'Alcohol-related blackout'
Prosecuting, Tom Challinor said: "His level of aggression was described as 'unreal' with him foaming at the mouth and punching the walls."
Cutea spoke of losing lost his job and girlfriend, and being frightened of going to prison.
The court was told he was "exhausted and apologetic" when finally detained, speaking of an "alcohol-related blackout" and having little memory of the incident. An illegal stun gun was found inside his home.
Cutea was on bail at the time, having threatened his bar manager boss in a torrent of texts during September, and spat on a bouncer. Cutea also admitted sending electronic communications with intent to cause distress and anxiety, and assault.
The court heard he had sunk to an "all-time low" amid mounting personal problems and had been drinking to excess.
Judge Simon Medland said: "This was a terribly serious episode which was wholly unacceptable."
