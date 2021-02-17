Carlisle men not guilty of sexual activity with schoolgirls
- Published
Two men have been cleared of engaging in sexual activity with two schoolgirls, having earlier been acquitted of raping them.
James Nelson, 35, and Arran Toal, 37, both said nothing sexual had taken place at Mr Toal's home in Carlisle on 20 January 2018.
The girls were aged 13 and 14 at the time, Carlisle Crown Court had heard.
On Tuesday, a jury concluded the defendants were not guilty of one charge each of rape.
Prosecutors had alleged the girls had been "provided with alcohol" and "exploited".
Mr Nelson, of Crossgates Road, Hallbankgate and Mr Toal, of Hillary Grove, Harraby, were cleared of the remaining charges following eight hours of deliberation by the jury.
