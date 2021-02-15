Drink-driver David Logan admits killing family in Dalton crash
- Published
A drink-driver has admitted killing a father and his two children in a crash.
David Logan, 47, drove into Joshua Flynn, 37, Coby-Jay, 15, and Skylar, 12, while they were walking along Abbey Road in Dalton-in-Furness, Cumbria, on 21 June 2020.
Logan admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving, driving over the alcohol limit and criminal damage relating to the family's dog.
He was remanded in custody at Preston Crown Court for sentencing on 19 April.
Logan, of Broughton Road in Dalton, drove his Peugeot 206 into the family at about 14:30 GMT.
The crash, which also killed the family's Yorkshire terrier Troy, was described as a "terrible, terrible thing" by a local resident at the time.
'Utterly heartbroken'
The court heard Logan was over the legal alcohol limit at the time of the crash and when breathalysed gave a reading of 141 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
Mr Justice Goss told the defendant: "As you know, there is going to be a very substantial sentence for these offences."
In a statement issued last year the Flynn family paid tribute to the "doting dad" and his children.
They said: "From the minute we received this terrible news our whole world has been turned upside down and no words can describe how devastated we are feeling.
"We are utterly heartbroken and upset by the loss of Joshua, Coby-Jay and Skylar."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.