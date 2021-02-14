Firefighters still tackling large wildfire near Cogra Moss reservoir
A large wildfire which broke out near a reservoir in Cumbria on Saturday is still burning, firefighters have said.
The blaze, which began near Cogra Moss, Lamplugh, is generating a lot of smoke that can be seen for miles.
A spokesman for Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said crews from five engines spent the night at the scene tackling the fire.
Cumbria Police also urged motorists to avoid the area and for nearby residents to keep doors and windows shut.
A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire continues to burn and crews are still on hand working hard to contain it.
"Local residents are still advised to keep windows and doors closed due to the smoke still being generated."
