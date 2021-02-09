Carlisle rape trial: Men deny having sex with schoolgirls
Two men accused of "exploiting and raping" schoolgirls have denied being involved in any sexual activity.
James Alexander Nelson, 35, from Hallbankgate, Cumbria, denies raping one of the girls while Arran William Toal, 37, of Carlisle, denies raping the other.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court both also denied alternative charges of sexual activity with a child.
The girls were 13 and 14 at the time, while the defendants were 32 and 34.
Prosecutor Jon Close told jurors Mr Nelson had driven the girls to an address in Carlisle in January 2018, where they were "given money to do washing up and provided with alcohol".
The girls were "quite drunk" when they left and were then driven to another property where they were "exploited and raped", Mr Close said.
When the police investigation began in March 2018, Mr Nelson, of Crossgates Road, and Mr Toal, of Hillary Grove, both insisted to detectives nothing sexual had happened.
"Both maintain their denials," Mr Close said. "Both deny that any sexual activity took place."
The trial continues.
