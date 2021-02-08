Banned Carlisle driver who rammed police jailed
A banned driver who rammed a police car during a pursuit has been jailed for a year.
Steven Paul Kidd, 22, was seen driving his partner's Vauxhall Astra by an officer who knew he was disqualified, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He reached speeds of 50mph in a 30mph zone and drove against one-way systems in a bid to escape.
Kidd, of Scalegate Road, Carlisle, admitted dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
The court heard Kidd had previously been banned until July 2022 but an officer spotted him driving in Dalston at about 15:00 GMT on 1 January.
At the time, the road was damp with some icy patches, there were pedestrians around and Kidd's partner was a passenger in the car, the court heard.
He made off at speed and drove through two no entry signs to cross a one-way bridge in the wrong direction, prosecutor Claire Brocklebank said.
'He panicked'
On a second trip across the bridge he came face to face with another vehicle and was forced to reverse, slamming with speed into the pursuing police car.
This, the court heard, caused the patrol car's air bags to deploy, the windscreen to crack and injury to two officers.
One sustained cuts and bruising to his hands and knees, and pain to his lower back. The other suffered a burn to his hand from the air bag, along with grazing, swelling and back ache.
When he was tracked down and arrested, Kidd told police: "It was all me, you know. I don't know why I rammed it. I've just doubled my time."
His barrister Kim Whittlestone said: "It was his girlfriend's car. He panicked."
Kidd was also ordered to serve a two-year driving ban and pass an extended re-test.
