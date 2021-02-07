Patterdale mountain rescuer seriously injured in 150m fall
A mountain rescue volunteer has suffered "significant injuries" after falling 150m (500ft) during a mission.
Patterdale Mountain Rescue team was responding to reports of a camper suffering chest pains in the early hours of Saturday when one of its volunteers fell down steep ground.
The rescuer was airlifted to hospital where they are in a "serious condition", the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said.
People are being urged to stay at home.
The association, which previously thanked people for following the lockdown rules, said a person was camping on Red Screes above Kirkstone Pass when they fell ill.
The camper was carried out on a stretcher and taken to hospital by road ambulance.
The association said its thoughts were with the camper as "no-one sets out on the fells with the intention of having an accident", but the "simple truth" is the more people who go out in the fells, the higher the number of rescues the teams will have to carry out.
Mike Blakey from the association said: "This rescue and the subsequent life-changing injuries incurred by our team member were avoidable."
