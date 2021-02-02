Woman who had child abuse images given community order
A woman who admitted having indecent photographs of children as young as one year old has avoided jail.
Kelly Agnew, 39, also filmed herself engaged in a lewd act with her pet dog and shared the footage on WhatsApp, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
She admitted making indecent images of children, publishing an obscene article and possessing extreme pornography.
She was sentenced to a two-year community order comprising a rehabilitation requirement.
Police visited her home in January last year, seizing two devices containing 11 illegal still and moving images of children.
The court heard Agnew deleted all the images, which had been sent to her, and had not opened three pictures classed in category A - the most serious.
Prosecutor Brendan Burke said Agnew "didn't know why" she had filmed the sex act with the animal but it was "likely" she had been drinking.
"In interview she made full and frank admissions, going past, perhaps, what was ever discoverable by the police," he added.
Agnew, previously of Borland Avenue, Carlisle, and now of Merrick Terrace, Portpatrick, Dumfries and Galloway, was described as being genuinely sorry for offences which were said to have been committed amid prolonged and undiagnosed depression.
She was keen to work with professionals to tackle mental health issues, the court was told.
Recorder Philip Grundy said: "I can see your whole life has imploded: your work, your family and friends, albeit they are supportive.
"You have relocated away from this area... but it has persisted in the vitriol and abuse and hate that you have received, which is a constant reminder to you as to what you did.
"This court hopes that the help being given to you will not only punish you but will result in you never ever being before the court again."
Agnew must sign the sex offenders' register for five years and comply with a sexual harm prevention order.