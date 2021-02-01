Stanley Dalton: 'Best boy ever', 3, loses cancer fight
A boy whose family was involved in a "race against time" to raise £500,000 for pioneering treatment for an aggressive form of cancer has died.
Stanley Dalton suffered from T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia and was given just weeks to live in June.
After a successful fundraising appeal, the then-two-year-old went to Singapore for potentially life-saving treatment.
His mum Georgia Brecken, from Carlisle, posted that her "beautiful brave Stan" passed away on Sunday.
On his return from Singapore, Stanley - who turned three in November - was being treated at the Great North Children's Hospital, based at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Ms Brecken said in a social media post: "We are all absolutely devastated.
"He was the best boy ever and took everything in his stride with a smile on his face.
"We are so proud of him."
