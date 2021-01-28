Darryl Street: Inquest starts into crash death of former Cumbria Police officer
- Published
A police officer who died when his car collided with a lorry was "dedicated and committed", an inquest has heard.
Darryl Street, 59, was driving on the A66 at Baron's Hill, Penrith on 14 January when the crash happened.
The married father of three was a Civil Nuclear Constabulary (CNC) officer at Sellafield and had previously served with Cumbria Police.
CNC chief constable Simon Chesterman told the hearing Mr Street spent years "serving and protecting the community".
Cumbria assistant coroner Dr Nicholas Shaw adjourned the inquest to a provisional hearing date of 15 June.
Mr Street's funeral is due to take place later.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.