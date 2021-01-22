Drink and drug drivers caught in Cumbria festive crackdown
More than 100 motorists were found to be impaired by drink or drugs during a month-long crackdown in Cumbria.
During December, officers carried out a total of 492 breath tests and 30 motorists were over the prescribed alcohol limit.
A further 75 tested positive for driving while impaired through drugs.
Throughout 2020 there were 883 arrests for drug driving, up from 561 in 2019, but a drop in the number of drink drive arrests, from 577 to 437.
'Life-changing impact'
There were also 109 drivers arrested for failing to provide a specimen which was up from 12 in the previous year.
Ch Insp Ben Swinson, from Cumbria Police, said: "From the figures we can see that drivers are continuing to put their lives and the lives of others at risk.
"In 2020 we have seen a significant increase in drug drivers arrested, the limits for illegal drugs are low and even a small amount can put you over the limit.
"Driving whilst impaired can have a fatal and life-changing impact on those involved and their families. I hope everyone understands the consequences their decision to get behind the wheel impaired can have."
