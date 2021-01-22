BBC News

Drink and drug drivers caught in Cumbria festive crackdown

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionMore than a fifth of the drivers tested were found to be impaired by drink or drugs

More than 100 motorists were found to be impaired by drink or drugs during a month-long crackdown in Cumbria.

During December, officers carried out a total of 492 breath tests and 30 motorists were over the prescribed alcohol limit.

A further 75 tested positive for driving while impaired through drugs.

Throughout 2020 there were 883 arrests for drug driving, up from 561 in 2019, but a drop in the number of drink drive arrests, from 577 to 437.

'Life-changing impact'

There were also 109 drivers arrested for failing to provide a specimen which was up from 12 in the previous year.

Ch Insp Ben Swinson, from Cumbria Police, said: "From the figures we can see that drivers are continuing to put their lives and the lives of others at risk.

"In 2020 we have seen a significant increase in drug drivers arrested, the limits for illegal drugs are low and even a small amount can put you over the limit.

"Driving whilst impaired can have a fatal and life-changing impact on those involved and their families. I hope everyone understands the consequences their decision to get behind the wheel impaired can have."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Cumbria Constabulary

Related Internet Links

  • Cumbria Police

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.