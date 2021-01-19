BBC News

Alleged Cumbria poachers fined for flouting Covid rules

Published
image copyrightCumbria Police
image captionCumbria Police officers were called to North Stainmore shortly before midday on Sunday

Five men are being investigated for alleged poaching offences after being stopped and fined for flouting Covid rules by travelling in the same car.

The men, from Carlisle, had travelled to North Stainmore on Sunday before police were called at about 12:00 GMT.

Cumbria Police said the group was given on-the-spot fixed penalty notices for breaching coronavirus restrictions and remain under investigation.

The force has urged any witnesses to poaching activity to contact police.

Insp Peter Aiston said: "Poaching offences are always taken seriously by the constabulary. However, in this case, the incident is aggravated by the men also breaching the coronavirus regulations which are in place to stop the spread of the virus here in Cumbria.

 "The men were all from separate addresses but travelled together in a single vehicle, putting their own health at risk."

