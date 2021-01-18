Lee McKnight death: Four people deny murder after body found in river
Four people, including a mother and daughter, have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man whose body was discovered in a river in Cumbria.
Lee McKnight, who was 26 and from Carlisle, was found in the River Caldew, near Cummersdale, in July 2020.
Jamie Andrew Davison, 26, Carol Diane Edgar, 47, Coral Edgar, 26, and Jamie Lee Roberts, 18, appeared at Carlisle Crown Court to deny the charge.
A trial is due to start on 10 May and is expected to last several weeks.
A fifth defendant, 40-year-old Janice Edgar, pleaded not guilty to a separate charge of assisting of an offender.
All five were remanded in custody.
Two other men accused of the killing are due before court at a future date.
