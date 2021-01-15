Former Cumbria Police officer named as A66 crash victim
Tributes have been paid to a "wonderful" former police officer killed in a crash with a lorry.
Darryl Street, 59, died when his Jaguar car collided with an HGV on the A66 at Baron's Hill, Penrith, on Thursday.
The father-of-three worked for the Civil Nuclear Constabulary and had served with Cumbria Police for a number of years.
Mr Street, who had also been in the Army, was described as "loyal" and "generous" by his family.
'Popular and respected'
Mr Street, was married to his wife Joanne for 28 years, and had three children Ruby, 26, Lily, 23, and James, 21.
A family statement said: "We are all completely devastated by the tragic sudden death of our wonderful son, brother, husband, dad, police officer, soldier, friend and hero.
"Yesterday following an unfortunate accident our beloved Darryl was taken from us.
"He was a man who always tried to make the world a better place and had a huge impact on everyone who was lucky enough to cross paths with him."
Chief Constable of Cumbria Police Michelle Skeer said Mr Street was known to have "always gone that extra mile" in his job and was "popular and respected".
His family said he had also worked for the RSPCA and the Civil Nuclear Constabulary at Sellafield.
The family statement added: "He was the kindest, funniest, most loyal, generous, incredible man and we are all struggling to come to terms with this awful loss."
