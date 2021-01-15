A66 crash near Baron's Hill leaves one man dead
A man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry.
The collision happened on the A66 near Baron's Hill, Penrith, at about 07:20 GMT on Thursday.
The driver of a Jaguar car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man who was driving the heavy goods vehicle suffered minor injuries.
Cumbria Police is appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the collision to contact them.
