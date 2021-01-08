Carlisle bar attack man jailed for biting ear off
A man who bit off part of the ear of a peacemaker who intervened in a bar attack has been jailed.
Andrew Sword had punched a man in a toilet at Botchergate's Havana bar in Carlisle at about 03:00 GMT on 31 January 2019.
When another man attempted to remove Sword from the bar, 33-year-old Sword "bit down hard" on his ear.
Sword was jailed for three years at Carlisle Crown Court after being found guilty of unlawful wounding.
The court heard the victim "had stepped in to prevent further trouble" and, during a scuffle, he "took hold of Sword to remove him from the venue".
As Sword was dragged away by others, the victim "felt his ear rip", prosecutor Neil Bisarya said.
The top of his ear was missing when he attended Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary with a loss of cartilage and surrounding skin.
'Animalistic savage'
The court heard the victim was keen to have costly plastic surgery for an injury which would have a "lasting cosmetic effect", having received "horrific" comments from strangers since the attack.
In an impact statement, he also described the profound and ongoing impact of the attack, including nightmares, anxiety and shock.
"All I thought about was the unprovoked, vicious attack and why a human being would do that to another; how the male's actions were like that of an animal not another person," he said.
"I have never been the same since the incident and I know I will never be the same again."
Described as remorseful, Sword, previously of Carlisle but now of Naworth near Brampton, was backed by a number of positive character references which spoke of him as a "hard-working, caring family man" with a good work ethic who has taken steps to reduce his drinking.
Jailing Sword, recorder Tom Gilbart said: "This was a deeply unpleasant assault.
"In an animalistic way you persisted in biting your victim's ear and ripped it off with your teeth as the victim was pulled away from you.
"It was a savage way to assault someone."
