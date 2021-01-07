M6 motorway drug courier jailed for almost six years
- Published
A drug courier who was stopped by police at a motorway service station has been jailed for almost six years.
Ricky Kieran Hughes, 37, caught police attention at about 04:00 GMT on 6 December when he twice pulled off the M6 in Cumbria to turn around.
He was stopped at Tebay services where officers found 600 crack cocaine and heroin wraps in a paint pot in the boot of his Nissan hire car.
Hughes admitted possessing the drugs with intent to supply.
Hughes, of Boatmans Walk, Ashton-under-Lyne, also admitted possessing cannabis found in the vehicle and obstructing a PC, having initially given bogus identity details to police.
"He was acting as a courier," said his barrister Matthew Buckland, "working off a debt."
The court heard he was jailed as a teenager for supplying class A drugs, and then again for four years in 2013.
Jailing him for 2,045 days - or just under five years and eight months - Judge Nicholas Barker said he had committed a "serious offence", adding: "There is a significant problem with the movement of drugs up the M6 from Liverpool."
