BAS names Antarctic mountain after Kendal dog driver
A mountain in Antarctica has been named in honour of a Cumbria man who worked on the continent for more than 40 years supporting scientists.
Nick Cox, from near Kendal, had jobs including carpentry and driving dogs for the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).
Mount Cox is a 9,700 ft (2,956m) high peak in the Rouen Mountains on the western edge of Antarctica.
The 67-year-old said it would be "lovely to see it" but he was unlikely to visit his mountain at his age.
He has been in polar regions since 1975 and said his role was to "take care of scientists" in the inhospitable climes.
A "fascination with wild open places" drew him to the continent and he enjoyed the challenge of living in places "human beings aren't really supposed to be", he told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"It's a bit like going into space I imagine," he said. "You know humans can't survive so there's something challenging about being there."
He said the naming of Mount Cox was probably in recognition of his "longevity" and BAS "just thought maybe I've done enough, get rid of me now".
When asked if he would visit the peak, he said: "It would be so lovely to see it but I think age wise it can't be too long until I retire, and this blasted Covid means there are restrictions. Maybe one day."
Mr Cox spent a winter at BAS's Signy Research Station between 1976 and 1977 as a boatman and builder.
In 1980 he became a general assistant at BAS's main station Rothera.
He was later a polar guide at Rothera and base commander at Signy before helping establish the UK's Arctic Research station at Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard, in 1991.
He was awarded the Polar Medal in 1992 and appointed an MBE in 2006.
