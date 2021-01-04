Kendal travel agent cashed in on currency guarantees
- Published
A travel agency assistant manager who stole almost £50,000 from her employer has been handed a suspended sentenced.
Layla Hayhurst did not audit a £3.95 foreign currency buy-back guarantee on 12,461 separate occasions while working at the Tui store in Kendal, but issued the refund which she then claimed.
The 30-year-old, of Siding Close, Lancaster, admitted theft at an earlier hearing at Carlisle Crown Court.
She has now been sentenced to a 12-month term, suspended for two years.
The court heard the offences, which were committed over the course of three years, came to light when a cash bag was mistakenly reported missing.
When CCTV was examined, she was seen to steal £35 from a till, and further footage showed her taking more money.
Judge Nicholas Barker heard Hayhurst had been a victim of serious domestic abuse by a "deeply and dangerously controlling" former partner who had received a jail term, and was left suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
He said: "It seems to me that undermined your own judgement and therefore affected your conduct,
"But I do observe that your offending carried on after the relationship ceased and after your former partner received a custodial sentence."
Handing her a suspended sentence, he also ordered her to complete 200 hours' unpaid work.