Horse killed and rider injured in Clifton crash
- Published
A horse was killed and its rider seriously injured in a car crash, police have said.
Cumbria Police said a 20-year-old woman and her horse were hit by a Land Rover shortly before 15:00 GMT on Wednesday on the A6 at Clifton.
The rider was taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough but the horse was put down by a vet at the scene.
The driver of the Land Rover, a man in his 70s from Penrith, was uninjured.
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.