Lake District and national parks celebrated on stamps
- Published
The Lake District has been featured on the Royal Mail's first issue of stamps for 2021.
The set has been produced to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Britain's national parks.
It also includes images of the Peak District, Snowdonia, Dartmoor, North York Moors, The Broads, New Forest, South Downs, Pembrokeshire Coast and Loch Lomond and The Trossachs.
Philip Parker from Royal Mail said they were "stunning".
"We are proud to be able to share the beauty of these parks on stamps at a time when so many of us have had our travel restricted," he said.
"Ten spectacular national parks have been captured in stunning photographs that reflect their diversity and splendour."
The set features 10 of the 15 National Parks which cover 10% of land in England, Scotland and Wales.
They "cover a breathtaking range of natural environments", Royal Mail said,
"From cold tundra to temperate rainforest, from gigantic sea cliffs to rolling chalk hills, from razor-sharp mountains to marshy wetlands," it said.
Britain's national parks were created after years of public attempts to protect and open up the countryside to ordinary people.
The National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act was passed in 1949.
The Lake District, Peak District, Dartmoor and Snowdonia national parks were created two years later.
The stamps will be on sale from 14 January.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.