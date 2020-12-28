BBC News

Nuclear deterrent submarines 'on track' despite Covid and delays

Published
image copyrightBAE Systems
image captionAn accommodation unit for the first new Dreadnought class submarine

The UK's new nuclear deterrent is "on track" despite delays on the site where replacement submarines are being made, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

An upgrade at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow, Cumbria has been criticised by the National Audit Office (NAO) for being nearly two years behind schedule.

Covid-19 had also "impacted" the programme, the MoD said.

However, changes had been made to address the identified issues and reduce the delay, it said.

"The revised delivery framework, including the contract model, aligns and incentivises all parties to deliver to the required-by dates," it said.

image copyrightBAE Systems
image captionFour Dreadnought class submarines are being built, each weighing about 17,000 tonnes

Dreadnought submarines will carry the UK's nuclear weapons and replace the Vanguard class currently providing the UK's nuclear deterrent.

The programme remained "within overall budget and on track" for the first boat to enter service in the early 2030s, the MoD said.

Earlier this year the NAO and the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised delays that had left the Devonshire Dock Hall extension and other upgrades of the Barrow site 1.7 years behind schedule.

The £240m project to modernise facilities to allow a modular-build approach is now due to be completed in 2022.

The PAC criticised the MoD's planning on the project and said it had not anticipated and managed risks effectively or provided contingency in the budget.

The MoD said it had taken steps to ensure lessons were learned for the future.

Covid-19 had "impacted" the nuclear deterrent programme, "although the full impact has yet to be fully quantified", it said.

