Newton Rigg College: Campaign group asks government to pause sale
- Published
A group set up to keep a renowned agricultural college open is calling on the government to stop its sale.
Newton Rigg College in Penrith, Cumbria, was deemed financially unviable and earmarked for closure.
A review by the Further Education Commissioner concluded none of the bids received by owner Askham Bryan College to take over the site was suitable.
But campaign group Newton Rigg Ltd said it was in "fast-paced discussions" with another "major college".
Chairman Andrew Cobb said there was a "genuine opportunity to save the college" and that the group had asked the commissioner to prevent any sale while discussions continued.
"We are confident that an agreement will be concluded soon after our meetings resume at the start of January," he said.
'Hammer blow'
Established in 1896, the site was taken over by Askham Bryan in 2011 and has 536 students, including further education students and apprentices.
The University College Union previously described the college's possible closure as "hammer blow" to the region, which would be left without specialist agricultural education.
Askham Bryan is looking to sell the site's land and buildings.
College principal Tim Whitaker previously said the governors, as trustees, had "a legal obligation to secure the best outcome for the charity".
The Department for Education said any closure decision was up to the college's governing body.
"The Further Education Commissioner and the Education and Skills Funding Agency continue to work closely with the local authorities, and other stakeholders, to try and find a solution for retaining some education provision at Newton Rigg," a spokesperson said.
Askham Bryan College has been approached for comment.
