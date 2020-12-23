Woman arrested over 'scam' Kendal fire family appeal
A woman has been arrested in connection with a "scam" Facebook appeal asking for donations to help a family who lost their possessions in a house fire.
Cumbria Police said a post on the site had been reported requesting money and gifts for the family in Kendal.
"There is no evidence of any such fire to have taken place and we advise the public to not make any donations to this request," a force spokesman said.
A 33-year-old woman, from Kendal, is being held on suspicion of fraud.
She has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
The force said anyone who had donated items and believed they had been a victim of the "reported scam" should contact officers.
