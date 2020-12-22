Whitehaven man John McTear dies in hospital days after crash
- Published
An 85-year-old man has died in hospital days after being involved in a crash.
John McTear was injured when a VW Polo and Citroen Nemo collided on the Loop Road in Whitehaven shortly before 17:00 BST on 17 December.
Cumbria Police said Mr McTear, who lived in Whitehaven and was known to friends and family as Jack, died while in intensive care at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage of the crash.
Mr McTear leaves a widow Marjorie, two sons, a daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.