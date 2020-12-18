Sellafield nuclear site fined over high voltage injury
- Published
Nuclear site Sellafield has been fined £320,000 after an employee was hurt while working on high voltage electrical equipment.
The company was prosecuted following what an inspector called an "entirely avoidable" incident on 24 April at the site near Seascale in West Cumbria.
The worker suffered 15-20% burns, Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard.
Sellafield Ltd said it "fell short in our legal duty to protect the safety of our employee".
Independent nuclear safety regulator the Office for Nuclear Regulation, which investigated the incident, said it welcomed the company's guilty plea.
Deputy chief inspector Dr Mina Golshan said: "This was an entirely avoidable event that occurred due to inadequate training and a lack of supervision.
"While we are satisfied that Sellafield Ltd is meeting the standards of safety we expect with regards to nuclear safety, we want to see these same standards in place with regards to electrical safety, where further sustained improvements are required."
The company is also required to pay £12,079.07 costs and a victim surcharge of £190.
The court heard there had been no nuclear material present or any radiological risk to workers or the public.
