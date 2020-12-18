Carlisle railway station revamp takes step forward
Plans for a revamp of Carlisle's railway station have taken a step forward after the government confirmed it would make £20m available.
The scheme would see the entrance area redeveloped and the construction of a second entrance at the south side.
It was first announced last year as part of the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal involving five cross-border councils.
Cumbria County Council said the work would "transform" the station.
The authority confirmed its business case had secured government backing, although release of the funding is subject to a number conditions being met.
The current entrance at Court Square is set to be partially pedestrianised.
A new car park will be built at the southern entrance and coach services, rail replacement services and pick-up and drop-off points will also be moved to the current site of the Station Retail Park.
Councillor Stewart Young, leader of Cumbria County Council, said the redevelopment would "encourage more passengers to use the station and create a more attractive gateway to the city centre".
Further public consultation on the proposals will begin early next year.
The site, which opened as Carlisle Citadel Station in 1847, provides services on the West Coast Mainline and also connects the city to the Cumbrian Coast, Tyne Valley, Settle to Carlisle and Glasgow and South Western lines.
