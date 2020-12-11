BBC News

Fifth Astute-class submarine officially named Anson

Published
image copyrightBAE Systems
image captionThe submarine was named in a socially-distanced ceremony without the usual crowds

A fifth attack submarine at Barrow has been officially named with a bottle of cider and without the usual crowd.

The new Astute-class vessel Anson, was blessed by the Venerable Martyn Gough, Archdeacon for the Royal Navy at a small ceremony at BAE Systems.

Astute Class submarines are the most powerful attack submarines ever operated by the Royal Navy.

Anson, a 97m-long (318ft), 7,400-tonne, nuclear-powered vessel, is due to launch on water next year.

The last HMS Anson, which operated from 1942-51 was a King George V-class battleship, which saw active service in World War Two, BAE Systems said.

A further two boats to be named Agamemnon and Agincourt are currently being built.

'Defence of the nation'

Cliff Robson, managing director at BAE Systems, said only a handful of people were able to attend the ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "We know these submarines are essential for the defence of the nation.

"Throughout this year, we've adapted the business to keep our people safe while allowing them to continue the important role of delivering critical capability to our customer."

More than 1,700 people work on the Astute programme, which is delivering seven attack submarines to the Royal Navy.

Earlier this year, HMS Audacious, the fourth boat in the class, left Barrow for its operational base, at Her Majesty's Naval Base Clyde in Faslane.

Work is also well under way in Barrow on Astute boats six and seven, the next generation of nuclear deterrent submarines, BAE Systems said.

image copyrightBAE Systems
image captionThe submarine was christened with a bottle of cider

