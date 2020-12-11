Zoo 'blind date' hope for armadillo romance
A "blind date" has been set up by a small zoo and conservation charity after a pair of its popular attractions failed to produce any offspring.
There had been high hopes romance would blossom when a male hairy armadillo, Tank, arrived to join the resident female, Nessa, earlier this year.
However, the "chemistry was not there" and they were "happy to remain just good friends", the zoo manager said.
Another male, Dozer, has now been brought in from a fellow zoo.
Lakeland Wildlife Oasis manager Jack Williams said that the patter of tiny paws would be the "best Christmas present" for zoo staff and visitors alike.
He said: "It did feel a bit like 'Blind Date', introducing a rival to poor Tank.
"Dozer is only half his size, but Nessa can be reassured, he comes with a good dating history!
"They're getting to know each other, so Tank has been relegated next door, but happily, he's taking it all in his laid-back stride."
