Arrest after Carlisle woman suffers serious sexual assault
A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a woman suffered a serious sexual assault.
The victim, in her 30s, was attacked near the Co-operative store on Stonegarth, in the Morton area of Carlisle, at about 17:00 GMT on Friday.
Cumbria Police has asked shoppers who may have seen the attack to contact them.
Officers are also looking to identify a second man, thought to be in his 20s or 30s, who was in the area.
He is described as white, about 5ft 8in (1.76m) and was wearing dark clothes. Police said he ran away towards nearby Chances Park.
The force has not confirmed what the 44-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of.
