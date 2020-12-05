Carlisle woman suffers serious sexual assault
- Published
A woman has been seriously sexually assaulted in Carlisle, police said.
The victim, in her 30s, was attacked near the Co-operative store on Stonegarth, in the Morton area of the city, at about 17:00 GMT on Friday.
Cumbria Police said the attacker was a white man believed to be in his mid-30s, with ear-length blonde hair parted in the middle.
He was about 5ft 6in (1.7m) tall, had an English accent and was wearing a black jacket and trousers, police said.
Officers are also looking to identify a second man, thought to be in his 20s or 30s, who was in the area.
He was white, about 5ft 8in (1.76m) and also wearing dark clothes.
Det Sgt James Aiston said officers were investigating "multiple lines of enquiry".