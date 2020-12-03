Solway Firth protection to boost seabird growth
Published
An estuary between England and Scotland is to be given additional protection to boost the seabird population.
The Marine Protected Area of the Solway Firth is being expanded by 92,070 hectares, bringing it to a total of 135,750 hectares.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs says more than 125,000 seabirds will benefit.
It has also added red-throated divers and ringed plovers to the list of protected species.
The expansion of the site follows scientific advice by NatureScot and Natural England and a public consultation.
It will provide more clarity on where boundaries of important foraging areas for protected seabird species are, and will also allow additional measures - such as byelaws to manage commercial fishing or the zoning of recreational activities such as water sports - to be included if needed.
Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England, said: "The new protections at Solway Firth ... will create more space for nature to recover and signify a significant step forward in enhancing protections for a range of globally important sea and shorebirds."
