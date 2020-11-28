Lake District National Park suspends trail hunting amid investigation
- Published
The Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) has suspended all trail hunting on its land.
The decision was in response to "recent allegations made to police" about an online hunting conference, it said.
The National Trust has also paused all trail hunting on its land.
The LDNPA said licences would remain suspended while "allegations are being examined by the police and Crown Prosecution Service to determine if any criminal offences have taken place".
"This will include the suspension of the licence issued to the Blencathra Foxhounds," it said.
"We will consider any action we need to take once the investigation is complete."
Blencathra Foxhounds has been approached for comment.
Cumbria Police said it was aware of the investigation into a "webinar hosted by The Hunting Office, hunting's governing body".
The force said it could not comment further while allegations were being examined but said it was "fully committed to investigate and, where evidence exists, bring to justice any person who is found to be breaking the law".
Trail hunting, where scents are laid for hounds to follow, is legal but chasing wild mammals with dogs was banned in 2004.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.