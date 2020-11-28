Bishop of Carlisle leaves charity roles amid investigation
The Bishop of Carlisle is to step down from roles with two charities after criticism over a character reference for a colleague who molested children.
The Church of England is investigating The Right Reverend James Newcome after he provided a reference to the judge who jailed the Reverend Robert Bailey.
Bishop James said he made "an error of judgment" in providing the reference.
He has been asked to temporarily leave roles at the Royal British Legion and the Children's Society.
The Children's Society, of which he was vice-president, said its "top priority is the protection of children and young people". The Royal British Legion, where he was national chaplain, said it took "its safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously".
Both said they would review Bishop James' positions once the investigation was concluded.
Bailey admitted child sex offences committed while he was working in Bishops Canning, near Devizes.
He had been a vicar in the Diocese of Carlisle from 1999 until his retirement to Salisbury in 2011 and had known Bishop James for 18 years.
The Diocese of Carlisle said Bishop James was co-operating fully with the Church of England National Safeguarding Team investigation.
"It is important to note that there are no allegations of Bishop James presenting a direct risk of harm to any children or vulnerable adults," a spokesperson said.
Bishop James apologised for submitting the character reference which he said, on reflection, he had asked to be withdrawn.
He has written to other groups of which he is a patron or board member, offering to temporarily step back from any roles until the investigation is concluded.
