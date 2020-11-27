Illegal cash courier left £10,000 on Carlisle Station train
A cash courier was caught after leaving a bag containing £10,000 on a train at Carlisle railway station.
Weijie Shi, a 25-year-old living in the UK illegally, got off the Glasgow to Manchester service on 20 November 2019.
The money was found when his unattended bag was checked for identification.
At an earlier hearing at Carlisle Crown Court he admitted possessing criminal property, and having an ID document with improper intention and has now been jailed for 11 months.
The court heard passengers tried, unsuccessfully, to attract his attention after he "suddenly" left the southbound train.
After it pulled away he then informed a staff member he had been separated from his belongings, before boarding a train back to Glasgow.
Shi, of no fixed address, was traced from CCTV footage and initially gave a fake name which matched a false passport in his possession.
Judge Nicholas Barker noted Shi had been a "courier of cash" working for others, was in the country illegally and had not lodged a bid for asylum because he was awaiting the outcome of his case.
Sentencing, he said: "You are not of settled status.
"Those who possess false identity documents in this country can expect a custodial sentence."