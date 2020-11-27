Cumbrian boy 'reassured' by Boris Johnson Santa letter
A boy who wrote to Boris Johnson to ask whether Santa would be able to come this year has been reassured presents will be delivered as normal.
Eight-year-old Monti from Cockermouth, Cumbria, wrote to the prime minister asking if the government had "thought about Santa coming this Christmas".
Mr Johnson replied saying he had put in a call to the North Pole and Father Christmas is "ready and raring to go".
Monti said he was "shocked" the "busiest man in the country" replied.
In the letter, Monti also asked if the family should put measures in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19.
"In June I heard the pandemic might go on for a long time and it could reach up to Christmas," he said.
"I got a bit worried so I wondered if I should write to the prime minister, so I did.
"I asked him if everyone has to put hand sanitiser by the cookies and if he can actually come and keep the Christmas spirit alive.
"If the Christmas spirit isn't kept alive then no one will be happy."
Monti (aged 8) wrote to me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year 🎅🎁🎄— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 25, 2020
I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas! pic.twitter.com/pXwcjHSxZg
Mr Johnson replied: "Leaving hand sanitiser by the cookies is an excellent idea to help prevent the spread of the virus.
"Thank you again for your letter, and have a very Merry Christmas."
Mum Abby said: "We just needed some reassurance that Father Christmas was going to still be able to deliver all of his presents across the world.
"Monti was really excited, not just with the letter from the prime minister, but with reassurance from Santa that he is going to be able to deliver on Christmas Eve, we're just very excited now."
