Barrow woman denies false rape and trafficking claims
- Published
A woman accused of making false claims of rape, sexual assault and trafficking has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of perverting the course of justice.
Eleanor Williams, 19, from Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, appeared at Preston Crown Court where she denied falsifying evidence and making false accusations.
The alleged offences involved five men and happened between October 2017 and May 2020.
Ms Williams, of Teasdale Road, Walney, was bailed with a trial set for August.
It is alleged that between October 2017 to October 2019 she falsified evidence and made false allegations of rape against two men.
Between June 2019 and October 2019 she is alleged to have falsified evidence and made false allegations to police that three other men were involved in human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation, and sexual assaults.
It is further alleged that between 18 and 22 May this year she made false allegations of rape, assault and human trafficking for sexual exploitation.
Ms Williams is next due in court for a pre-trial hearing in July 2021.
