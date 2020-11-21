Kendal burglar jailed after leaving boot print at scene
A burglar who left a boot print at the scene of a £10,000 tool theft has been jailed.
Mark Chapman stole power tools from a house under renovation in Winster, near Windermere in Cumbria, between 28 June and 1 July last year.
Chapman had denied burglary but was convicted after Carlisle Crown Court jurors heard his foot print was at the scene and the tools at his home.
The 46-year-old, from near Kendal, was jailed for three years and 10 months.
The court heard the firm the tools belonged to nearly went out of business as a result of the loss.
Padlocks were damaged and a plastic sheet across a window removed so Chapman could enter the home, jurors were told.
'Gusto and enthusiasm'
Chapman was also found guilty of trying to burgle another home under renovation in Kendal on 22 August 2019 and handling loot which had been stolen during a host of commercial break-ins during the previous year.
Jurors heard a forensic scientist had analysed a pair of boots found in Chapman's living quarters within a farm outbuilding on Milnthorpe Road in Helsington, near Kendal.
She concluded there was "strong support" for the left shoe making the mark found on a piece of plastic in the burgled Winster property.
Chapman also admitted stealing a £650 mountain bike which a teenager had left outside Kendal's McDonald's restaurant on 21 October last year and illegally possessing a knife found in his trouser pocket when police caught up with him nine days later.
The court heard Chapman had previously been a long-term heroin user who had got himself clean before a "downward spiral" during last year.
Judge recorder Mark Rhind told Chapman: "You went back to your old ways with gusto and enthusiasm."
