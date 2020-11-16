Covid: Carlisle school students to stay at home due to self-isolating staff
- Published
An entire school has been told to study from home this week after a "large proportion" of teaching staff had to self-isolate due to Covid-19.
The Richard Rose Central Academy in Carlisle said the decision was taken due to NHS Test and Trace measures and those affected were "not unwell".
Cumbria director of public health Colin Cox said the number of infections at the school was "relatively small".
Parents have been "strongly advised" to get their children tested.
Mr Cox said students should be tested whether or not they have symptoms of the virus.
"We are working closely with the school and it is important to note that the proportion of the school community who have been infected is relatively small," he said.
"Every situation is different and schools are doing a fantastic job responding to this challenge."
Across the county there were about 20 per cent of education settings with a single confirmed Covid case, or with an outbreak, which is classed as two or more cases, Mr Cox added.
School principal Ceri Bacon told parents on Sunday that all students would need to learn from home and thanked them for their "continued understanding and assistance".
"You will know that we have already had to make some temporary adjustments to the days when year groups are in school to ensure that we have adequate staffing," she said.
"Unfortunately, it is clear that this will need to continue in the short term as we approach Christmas."
Students will have to study from home until Friday.