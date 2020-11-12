Ingrid Messenger crash death: Tony Packenham appears in court
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with killing a 13-year-old girl in a crash.
Ingrid Messenger was a back seat passenger in a car involved in a collision with a Land Rover and van near Carlisle on 18 February 2019.
Tony Packenham, 47, of Station Hill, Wigton, faces four charges including causing death by dangerous driving.
At North and West Cumbria Magistrates' Court he was bailed to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on 18 December.
Ingrid's mother and 15-year-old sister were both injured in the crash near the Crown Inn between Stoneraise and Ivegill.
Mr Packenham also faces two charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of perverting the course of justice by allegedly deliberately discarding a dash cam's SD card.
