Covid-19: Carlisle artist adds virus to sick bag collection
- Published
An artist known for making sick bags themed around high profile events has created one for coronavirus lockdown.
Lydia Leith, from Carlisle, had previously printed royal wedding "Throne Up" bags and "Make America Regurgitate Again" versions for the 2016 US presidential election.
"I find making keeps lockdown anxiety at bay," she said.
"We need all the smiles we can at the moment, so it's a big yes to humour as a way through grim times for me."
As well as the sick bags, which are functional and for sale, Ms Leith has designed a collection of "non-event" posters after her usual commissions for galleries, community projects and festivals dried up during lockdown.
"Everything is cancelled, we can't hug our friends and family and it's just not as good as it once was," she said.
"It's about the 'new normal' and day-to-day life rather than the actual illness itself which, of course, can be awful for those individuals and their families."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.