Abusive Penrith man Kyle Pelham stopped partner watching Love Island
A man who repeatedly attacked his pregnant partner and banned her from watching Love Island as part of a campaign of control has been jailed.
Kyle Pelham started a relationship with the woman late in 2019 and isolated her from friends and family, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Prosecutors said the relationship was "characterised by control, morbid jealousy and narcissism".
Pelham, 23, was jailed for 22 months after admitting three assaults.
'Micro-control'
Pelham, of Raiselands Croft, Penrith, who had previously been jailed for breaching a domestic violence protection order against the same victim, also admitted controlling and coercive behaviour between September 2019 and 1 August this year.
The court heard the abuse started early in the relationship with Pelham controlling access to her phone and money and what she would wear.
He even induced her to make an harassment complaint against her own mother who had sought to intervene, prosecutor Brendan Burke said.
"His micro-control would even extend to instructions as to what not to watch on television," Mr Burke said, adding: "One of his particular bugbears was Love Island. She was instructed not to watch that."
'Made life a misery'
Pelham called his girlfriend a "rat", asked "who would want you?" and assaulted her several times while she was heavily pregnant, on one occasion punching her repeatedly to the head after forcing her into the footwell of a vehicle as they drove home.
When contractions began before she gave birth, the court heard Pelham's priority was to first purchase food, drink and cigarettes for himself on the way to hospital, where he then also obstructed medical staff.
Anthony Parkinson, defending, said Pelham had since expressed "genuine remorse".
Jailing Pelham and imposing a 10-year restraining order, Recorder Eric Lamb told him: "Your behaviour towards her made her life a misery."
