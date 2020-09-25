Workington dangerous driver jailed after killing puppy Published duration 26 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption ‪Michael Ash had been drinking when he took the Kia out for a drive without permission, a court has heard

A driver has been jailed after knocking over a man and killing his puppy.

‪Michael Ash, 34, took his partner's car without her permission on 10 May and gave his mother a lift despite the fact he had been drinking.‬

Carlisle Crown Court heard how William Rae was walking in Casson Road, Workington, when he and his dog were hit by the car driven by Ash.

Ash, of Moss Bay Road, admitted dangerous driving and was jailed for eight months.

He also pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking and failing to provide a specimen and was banned from driving for two years.

Mr Rae told the court he heard "engine revs and tyre screeches" and spotted Ash behind the wheel of the Kia on the wrong side of the road.

'Drinking problem'

He said the car was being driven "erratically" and "fast" and he tried to move out of the way before being hit by the car which mounted the pavement.‬

Despite being injured, Mr Rae said he opened the Kia's door, seized the keys and told Ash he was calling police.

He also told the court he saw his puppy underneath the car still breathing but badly hurt. It died on the way to the vets.

Mr Rae said: "This has caused incredible upset in our family."

Judith McCullough, defending Ash, said he had a drinking problem and was sorry for what he had done.‬